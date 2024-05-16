Red & Ready: The Pride Cup

(Photo courtesy of John Teixeira)

KindRED Pride Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed by One Magical Weekend owners Tom Christ and Billy Looper to help keep the spirit of the first Saturday in June as Gay Day at Disney’s Magic Kingdom alive, encouraging one million people around the world to wear red on that day. It also was established to support and raise funds for other nonprofits that educate, promote and celebrate diversity, inclusion, equality, safe expression and kindness.

As part of the KindRED Pride Foundation, The Pride Cup is an annual LGBTQ+ multi-sport competition held during the first weekend in June in Orlando. With events welcoming all levels of athletes, the spirit of the competition is “Be Kind Champion” to coincide with the RED Shirt Pride Days.

This year’s Pride Cup will feature golf, basketball, cornhole, kickball, pickleball, soccer and volleyball.

Come out to play or come out to watch, support and cheer on the athletes. For more details on this year’s Pride Cup, visit KindRedPride.org/Pride-Cup.

You can read individual event information below.

Golf

May 31

Dubsdread Golf Course

KindRED Pride will once again partner with Bowled Over Promotions to host a one-day golf outing to benefit The Pride Chamber, Central Florida’s LGBTQ+ chamber of commerce. With 144 expected participants, this should be the largest LGBTQ+ golf outing in the U.S.

The Pride Cup Golf Tournament will consist of:

-Four-person Scramble Tournament

-Closest to the Pin (mens and womens)

-Longest Drive (mens and womens)

Golfers can register either as a foursome or as an individual and will be playing 18 holes at Dubsdread Golf Course, located at 549 West Par St. in Orlando. Tee off starts at 8 a.m. Golfers will get a continental breakfast, fabulous golfer gift bag, lunch and two drinks on the course. The event will also have raffle prizes and fun contests.

An awards lunch will follow at Dubsdread’s Tap Room starting at 12:30 p.m.

Registration is $150 for a single golfer and $600 for a foursome

Basketball

June 1-2

Lake Buena Vista High School

The United States Pride Basketball Association is partnering with KindRED Pride to bring basketball to The Pride Cup for the first time. The inaugural Pride Cup Basketball Tournament will be a two-day tournament with Round Robin played on the first day and then a single elimination tournament on the second day.

Registration fee is $550

Cornhole

June 1-2

Lake Buena Vista High School

Get ready to enjoy the thrill of flinging corn-filled bags into holes. The Rainbow Sports League is bringing Cornhole to The Pride Cup for the first time. The inaugural Cornhole Tournament is a two-day tournament with Round Robin played on the first day of The Pride Cup and then a single elimination tournament with teams placed in two divisions on the second day. You can register as a full team or as a team player. Teams can have two to six players with two team members on the court at a time. Guaranteed to play at least four matches. Teams will be placed in Round Robins by blind draw.

Tournament entry fee is $40 ($45 for late registration)

Kickball

June 1-2

Lake Buena Vista High School

OUT Sports League is bringing back kickball to The Pride Cup with the goal to unite all of the major Florida LGBTQ+ kickball leagues, so you can expect to see teams from OUT Orlando, OUT Tampa, Rainbow Sports League in Fort Lauderdale, Stonewall Gainesville, Stonewall Jacksonville and more. Teams will consist of 12-17 players. This is a seeded bracket tournament, with each team assigned to three or four random games in a round robin on the first day to determine the seeding. The second day will be a two-division elimination tournament. Games will be played for first, second and third place.

Tournament entry fee is $40

Pickleball

June 1-2

Lake Buena Vista High School

OUT Sports League is also hosting Pickleball at The Pride Cup this year, offering different doubles and scramble formats to help you meet new people, stay active and get involved with the community. The outdoor, doubles round robin tournament will consist of five total games played to 15 points in pools of six teams. Each event will contain brackets of three different skill levels: Novice (3.0 and under), Intermediate (3.5) and Advanced (4.0) and above. The first day will see Women’s Doubles and Men’s Doubles with the seconds day playing Mixed Doubles and Doubles Scramble. Individuals who sign up without a partner will be matched up. If unable to partner you, a refund will be given.

Tournament entry fee is $40

Soccer

June 1-2

Lake Buena Vista High School

The International LGBTQ+ Football Association is proud to introduce a new 7v7 Soccer Tournament for The Pride Cup this year. This is a two-day tournament, 7v7 with a goalkeeper and 12 max per team, starting with the group stage on the first day and then playoffs on the second day. Guaranteed to play at least four games. Register as a Team, small group or free agent. The tournament will also feature on the first day, the Kicking Out Transphobia match. This match is a special mini 3v3 tournament highlighting diversity, inclusion and trans resilience.

Registration is $54.99 as an individual or $550 per team

Volleyball

June 1-2

Lake Buena Vista High School

You’re invited you to bump, set and spike your way through a magical weekend with the Rainbow Sports League’s Volleyball Tournament. This event will be a 6v6 recreational grass volleyball tournament and a 4v4 competitive grass volleyball tournament. All teams will be co-ed, you can register as a team or as a individual and be placed on a team.

Registration is $40 per player