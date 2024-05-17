Ben Platt releases newest single ‘Treehouse’ ahead of album release

Ben Platt has released his third single, “Treehouse,” ahead of his new album drop May 31.

The new single is a tender love-letter to a partner using the image of a treehouse as the carrying metaphor. Platt using the metaphor to describe the building of a relationship and the trials that come when climbing or taking that relationship to forever.

Platt is accompanied by “Shucked” composer Brandy Clark on the song. The pair harmonize softly over the folky acoustic track, their voices blend effortlessly throughout the track.

The song follows the releases of the folky “Andrew” and upbeat ballad “Cherry on Top.” “Honeymind” is shaping up to be a commentary on queer love set to melodic acoustic guitars and powerhouse vocals.

Fans can see Platt, accompanied by Clark, live during the upcoming “The Honeymind Tour” starting June 18. The tour will begin following a three-week residency at Broadways’ Palace Theatre beginning May 28-June 15.

More information about tickets and locations can be found at the link here.

Those looking to pre-order the upcoming “Honeymind” album can find links to different sellers here.