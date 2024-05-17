Disney releases 2024 Pride Collection

ORLANDO | Walt Disney World has released their Pride collection ahead of the monthlong celebration in June.

Items in the collection can be found at various Walt Disney World locations as well as online. Here are a few highlights from this year’s collection.

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Plush

Starting with the mouse himself, the Mickey Mouse plush returns this year with a new design. This year you can find Mickey rocking a pair of satin rainbow shorts and his classic yellow shoes.

Disney Pride Collection Stitch Plush

Joining the Mickey plush this year is everyone’s favorite alien, Stitch. Ready for any upcoming summer event, Stitch is dressed in a satin rainbow button-down with a matching pair of foam sunglasses resting on his head.

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Spirit Jersey

This glittery Spirit Jersey hosts a puffy ink rainbow silhouette of Mickey over the left breast. Walt Disney World can be seen across the shoulders with a rainbow and another silhouette of Mickey splitting “Love” on the bottom.

Disney Pride Collection Starbucks Tumbler

Starbucks gets in on the collection this year with a rainbow themed tumbler with a matching reusable straw. The raised geometric designed cup has a Mickey head in front of a rain over “Walt Disney World” on the front and the Starbucks logo on the back.

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack

The Loungefly mini backpack has an all over design showing “Love” written in different languages with various Mickey heads and silhouettes. The shoulder straps, top handle and accents of the bag all follow the rainbow color scheme.

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Mug

This new mug has images with Walt Disney World and Pride written in a rainbow color scheme on either side. The handle is also accent with a rainbow theme and Cinderella’s castle can be on inside bottom of the mug.

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt

This pullover features Mickey in rainbow themed shorts and shoes with Disney written down the left sleeve in a similar rainbow theme.

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Icon Woven Shirt

The classic Mickey head in a rainbow theme can be seen all over this woven shirt with a pocket.

Disney Pride Collection Walt Disney World Sport Jersey

This button up jersey has rainbow accents on the sleeve with WDW on the left breast in a matching color scheme. Cinderella’s castle sits on the back of with Walt Disney World written inside in a rainbow theme.

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse T-shirt for Women

This shirt for women features the original Mickey face design in front of a rainbow starburst on the front with Walt Disney World written across the shoulders in a rainbow theme.

Disney Pride Collection Bodysuit and Shorts Set for Baby

This baby body suit features a similar design to the iconic woven design featuring Micky heads in a rainbow theme. The set is completed with a pair of purple shorts with a rainbow silhouette of Mickey Mouse on the left pocket.

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse “Love” Ear Headband

These ears have the same design as the mini backpack and fan. There is also a detachable bow with enamel emblem on the top of the headband.

Star Wars Pride Collection R2-D2 Slider Pin

This pin features an Alliance Starbird in a rainbow theme with an R2-D2 that slide from one side to the other.

Disney Pride Collection Stitch and Scrump Pin

Another Stitch item in the collection shows up in this enamel pin. The pin features Stitch hugging the doll Scrump seen in a rainbow color scheme.

More items featured in the collection can be found on the online store here.