Co-founder Yesi Leon talks about Girls in Wonderland

(Photo courtesy Leon)

With LGBTQ+ Pride Month around the corner, Watermark spoke to Girls in Wonderland co-founder Yesenia “Yesi” Leon ahead of the group’s upcoming weekend.

“It is a festival we created over 23 years ago that is a celebration of all kinds of women, all kinds of people basically,” Leon says. “Everyone’s invited.”

Pandora Events created Girls in Wonderland in the early 2000s as a safe space for representation for women and as a response to the male-focused events that take place on that June weekend. Growing from a 1,000 women event in a “video game place,” the weekend is now a multi-event festival that sees over 10,000 attendees coming to the Central Florida area.

“Now trans come to our event. Now you know gay men as well,” Leon says. “It’s definitely transformed since back then when we fought for our rights, and we got our rights.”

The move to become more accepting of trans participants came after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last year’s Senate Bill 254. The bill limited who could provide gender-affirming care in the state leaving many individuals suddenly without health care.

“We have pivoted to try to embrace them and let them know that they’re invited to our festival,” Leon says. “We support what they’re going through.”

The weekend is more than a festival, it is a party with a purpose. Leon, along with founders Alison Burgos and Amy Alonso, continue to use their platform to highlight different issues.

“This year we are very passionate about mental health and Bliss cares is our sponsor for this,” Leon says. “We will use the weekend to help normalize having mental health and being able to speak up and feel comfortable with whatever you’re going through.”

Equality Florida will also be present during the weekend to help get women, and all attendees, registered to vote.

“We’re doing our part to get women to vote for whoever, whatever candidate they want,” Leon says, “but to be part of the solution, not the problem and staying home and not doing anything about it.”

GiW also supports the nonprofit Our Rainbow Nest, of which Leon and Burgos are on the board. The organization provides five seminars a year that guides LGBTQ+ couples with starting their families.

“We guide them into starting their family space basically, and it’s a free event,” Leon says.

From May 30 to June 3, GiW will be hosting a variety of events in Orlando at a new host hotel, Springhill Suites by Marriott.

GiW brings something for everyone with events ranging from pool parties, a comedy show, musical performances and after parties. This year attendees can see live performances from Snow Tha Product, Gabby B and Chloe Star.

You can read more of Watermark’s GiW coverage here, and those looking to more information about events, locations and hotel reservations can find all information at the Girls in Wonderland website here.