Orlando Fringe Review: ‘A Nerdy Gay Juggling Show’

Jacob D’Eustachio performing on stage at the Orlando Fringe teaser show. (Photo by Luis Xavier De Peña)

Juggler Jacob D’Eustachio opened the dress rehearsal to his one-man, circus-style comedy show to press and sponsors of Fringe on May 14.

The show is an endearing mix of juggling and comedy that takes Fringe viewers on a journey through D’Eustachio’s life from coming out as gay to becoming a successful juggler. Attendees will hear tales from D’Eustachio’s early life to his time traveling through locations such as Quebec, India and Texas where the performer worked and honed his craft.

D’Eustachio wowed attendees with his juggling skills whether it was with clubs, bouncing balls, large knives or a single hat. The strength of his juggling abilities shined as D’Eustachio was able to adapt his act to the low ceiling location he was placed in.

D’Eustachio’s comedic awkwardness made his stories relatable which helped carry the space between the physical feats of the show. His earnest nature connected with the audience where he received big laughs and applause as he moved through the act.

D’Eustachio took time following the preview to speak to audience members about previous professional and fringe performances. The juggler said that this show takes some inspiration from performers like Spalding Gray, Amy G. and Daredevil Chicken Club.

As for the message of the show, D’Eustachio said the show exists to help attendees open up about the odd moments in their own life.

The 60-minute show can be found in the Brown venue of the Orlando Shakes Theatre. It opens on May 18 at 7:10 p.m. with shows on May 19 at 2:25 p.m., May 24 at 7 p.m. and May 25 at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets for this event and other shows are on sale now for $15 and can be found at the following link.