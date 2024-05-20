PHOTOS: Equality Florida St. Pete Gala raises over $1 million

Equality Florida’s 2024 St. Pete Gala. (Photo by Jamarcus Mosley)

ST. PETERSBURG | Equality Florida’s St. Pete Gala returned May 18, welcoming hundreds of supporters to The Coliseum for a sold-out evening that raised $1,001,419.

The nonprofit’s regional galas are designed to detail Equality Florida’s work as the state’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization. Equality Florida Pinellas Development Director Todd Richardson says this year’s fundraiser set an all-time record for the organization.

“Thank you to Pinellas County for always supporting the immeasurable work of Equality Florida,” he says. “This was a great community effort led by Equality Florida staff, state and local sponsors and an army of incredible volunteers who give so much of themselves to support our work here in Florida!”

Volunteers include this year’s steering committee, led by co-chairs Jennie O’Leary and Loralei Matisse. They were supported by Melinda Borthick, Nathan Bruemmer, Alissa Hopkins, Marjorie Sherwin, Christian Sidwell, Perry Thomas, Tony Todaro, Mari Youmans-Cely, Vanessa Youmans-Cely and Amanda Zantal-Wiener.

“I hope people continue to gather throughout the state where our organization holds fundraisers to show their support,” Richardson adds.

The gala began with music from DJ Shannon and singer-songwriter Shevonne as guests enjoyed an open bar, a silent auction of over 150 items and hors d’oeuvres. Master of Ceremonies and drag entertainer Daphne Ferraro subsequently kicked off the evening’s programming, welcoming St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch.

The longtime LGBTQ+ ally began his remarks by thanking Equality Florida for their work in and beyond St. Petersburg. He then noted it is a critical time in the fight for civil rights.

“Our right to vote, our right to marry, our right to be our authentic selves and for women to make their own health care decisions. We know that all of those things are at risk,” Welch shared. “And we also know that those challenges are magnified in the state of Florida.”

The mayor then reflected on St. Petersburg’s commitment to equality. He highlighted the city’s protections for LGBTQ+ residents as well as its decade of perfect scores in the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.

“St. Pete is a city of inclusivity,” Welch said. “We are a community where every individual, regardless of who they are, regardless of gender identity or expression, can thrive without fear or prejudice or persecution. To our LGBTQ+ family, your presence is not just tolerated in our city, it is cherished.”

Equality Florida Deputy Director and Co-Founder Stratton Pollitzer delivered the evening’s State-of-the-State Address afterwards. He used the opportunity to detail key initiatives impacting LGBTQ+ Floridians, noting that that this year’s election has the potential to reshape Florida.

Pollitzer pointed toward Amendment 4, which Floridians will vote on this November to determine whether to establish a constitutional right to abortion. He noted that “Equality Florida has been a pro-choice organization since day we were born” stressing that “we have to win that ballot measure and we have to use it to change the electoral system in our state.”

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor spoke next, highlighting her commitment to equality as Tampa Bay’s representative. Pointing toward the Republican-controlled U.S. House, the Democrat noted that while “there are bullies working the halls of Congress … obsessed with targeting LGBTQ Americans, you have allies and advocates that are pushing back.”

Programming closed with the recognition of this year’s Voice for Equality honorees. Equality Florida awarded Pinellas County School Board Member Caprice Edmond and Dr. Bob Wallace, owner of Love the Golden Rule.

Edmond “has been a longtime supporter and advocate of Equality Florida,” organizers shared. “She has participated in various events and consistently speaks up for LGBTQ+ children and the community.”

Wallace “walks the talk— whether treating and advocating for his patients, collecting petitions for Equality Florida” or sponsoring major LGBTQ+ events, they said of the doctor. “His energy, generosity and the difference he’s made are unparalleled.”

Each honoree thanked Equality Florida and attendees for their support, vowing to continue their fight for LGBTQ+ civil rights. The record evening closed with a catered meal and more camaraderie, setting the tone for future fundraisers.

Watermark is a proud statewide sponsor of Equality Florida’s work. View our photos from the gala below.

Photos by Jamarcus Mosley.