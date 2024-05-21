PHOTOS: Spooky Empire conjures creative cosplayers

ORLANDO | Spooky Empire’s May convention brought a creative crowd of ghouls and goblins to the Wyndham Orlando Resort May 17-19.

Celebrating the shock and oddity of horror, sci-fi, fantasy and more, the event featured panels, costume contests and a tattoo festival, with some attendees leaving with fresh ink.

Fan favorites such as Alice Cooper, Kathryn Newton, Jackson Rathbone and Peter Facinelli were engaging with fans and signing autographs. Rows of vendors selling unique and rare merchandise allow artists to show their craft on a large scale. Though you’ll see cosplayers smiling throughout the event, for photos, many characters choose the Kubrick stare to evoke a more ominous feel.

Spooky Empire will continue its celebration with two more events this year, scheduled for August 23-25 in Charleston, South Carolina, and back to Orlando October 11-13.

Watermark was on the scene to capture the spooky spectacle in full swing.

Photos by Caitlin Sause and Bubba Trahan.