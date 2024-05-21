PHOTOS: Watermark mixes and mingles with May Third Thursday social

ORLANDO | Watermark welcomed LGBTQ+ professionals to its May Third Thursday networking social, held at Celebration Gardens in Orlando, May 16.

Attendees enjoyed delicious food, provided by Celebration Gardens, while mingling and networking with other local business owners, professionals and community leaders.

The event featured a performance by members of the Orlando Gay Chorus, who were also the beneficiaries of the event’s raffle ticket sales.

Check out the photos from the event, taken by our Watermark staff, and make plans to join us for our next Third Thursday event on June 20 at the LGBT+ Center Orlando from 6-8 p.m.