State Department travel advisory warns of potential anti-LGBTQ+ violence

Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo via the U.S. Department of State Facebook page.

The State Department on May 17 issued a worldwide travel advisory that warns of potential violence against LGBTQ people and LGBTQ-specific events.

“Due to the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” reads the advisory. “The Department of State is aware of the increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQI+ persons and events and advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

The advisory further urges U.S. citizens to:

Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, including Pride celebrations and venues frequented by LGBTQI+ persons.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive information and alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency overseas.

Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Homeland Security Investigations earlier this week issued a similar advisory.

