Orlando Fringe Review: Bangs, Bobs & Banter: Confessions of a Hairstylist

Relatable, Real and Radiant: a one-woman show written and performed by Joanna Rannelli transports audiences into a salon atmosphere, where clients lean on their stylist for support.

Joanna’s character Nikki’s self-talk conversations with their array of eccentric and peculiar clients unveil the connection between client and stylist. Each transition to a new character is done with a wig swap and the essential black, silky, salon cape. Joanne easily embodied each character, presenting new accents and a specific storyline. A short snippet of music to let the audience know of the type of person that would be entering the scene.

The salon experiences in “Bangs, Bobs & Banter: Confessions of a Hairstylist” are based on true stories from one of Joanna’s close friends and directed by dramaturg Kerry Ipema. Though one can imagine the stress and torment the hair stylist is put through, with each client, the stylist provides a sense of therapy for each person. No matter the situation the stylist is put through, Nikki says “I forgive them all”.

Though she’ll never recommend Bangs, I highly recommend seeing Bangs, Bobs & Banter: Confessions of a Hairstylist in the remaining shows at the Green Venue on Friday, May 24th, 8:15 P.M. and Sunday, May 26th, 8:50 P.M.