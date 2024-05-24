Come Out with Pride Orlando announces new board

A new class of leadership was announced in a Facebook post by Come Out with Pride on May 23.
The group said in the post, “Let’s give a massive shoutout and warm welcome to our incredible new Executive Committee!”
Here are the new members of the board.
You can see the full Facebook announcement below:
For more information on the board please visit ComeOutWithPride.org/board.
For information on the upcoming Come Out with Pride event on October 19 please see the organization’s website: ComeOutWithPride.org.
You must be logged in to post a comment.