Gina Duncan named The Pride Chamber’s new President/CEO

ORLANDO | Ahead of her official start, The Pride Chamber has announced Gina Duncan as its new President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Pride Chamber made the announcement while sharing Duncan’s accomplishments and collection of awards in a Facebook post May 30. “Duncan is a national and international advocate, corporate trainer and speaker specializing in LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace, classroom and society. She has conducted over 400 Transgender Cultural Competency workshops for all segments of society. She has worked with major corporations, elected officials, law enforcement, the media, school boards, colleges, governmental agencies, HR Organizations, (Certified by SHRM), universities and non-profit organizations to improve awareness, knowledge and understanding of the transgender and gender non-binary community,” the chamber posted.

Duncan first served as chamber president in 2009, becoming the first elected transgender president of a major chamber of commerce. Duncan held the position until 2012. From 2014 to 2021, Duncan was the Director of Equality Florida’s transgender inclusion initiative called Transaction Florida. Transaction Florida’s Advisory Council led a network of over 1,200 people advocating for transgender rights and protections through public policy and educational efforts that was overseen by Duncan.

“We’re honored to welcome Gina Duncan as our new CEO and President,” says Denise Merritt, chairperson of the board for The Pride Chamber. “Her vision, leadership and unwavering commitment to the LGBTQ+ community make her the perfect fit to lead The Pride Chamber into a new era of growth and advocacy. We cannot think of a better choice than Gina and are thrilled to have her.”

Sohn, who stepped down as The Pride Chamber’s president/CEO in April, said in a statement to Watermark, “It just so happens that Gina Duncan has been a friend and colleague for years in our mutual work toward securing LGBTQ+ Equality in Florida. I’m elated for her and the chamber and looking forward to Gina’s leadership.”

Duncan and The Pride Chamber will be present at The Pride Cup golf event to make an official public announcement on May 31. Duncan will officially start in her new position on June 3.

For more information on The Pride Chamber, visit ThePrideChamber.org.