PHOTOS: GayDayS 2024 kicks off at its host hotel

ORLANDO | GayDayS got its 2024 celebration started on May 30 with several events at its host hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld.

From the first of four days of its GayDayS Expo to a “Back in the 80’s” welcome party, attendees got their first taste of the party. They also got a chance to see drag queens Randy Roberts and Varla Jean Merman in the first of two performances of their “Gay Dazed & Confused” show.

Check out the photos from the day below.

Photos by Bubba Trahan, Grace Lowell and Dylan Todd.