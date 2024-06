ORLANDO | One Magical Weekend got the weekend started with its #TBT Welcome Party at the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort, the group’s host hotel, May 30.

Hosted by drag icon Darcel Stevens, the party showcased the talents of nearly a dozen local drag queens, including Mr Ms Adrien, Daisy Dior, DeDe Santos, Angelica Sanchez and more.

Check out the photos from the event below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams and Bubba Trahan.