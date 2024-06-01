PHOTOS: GayDayS continues the weekend with a pair of Bingo events

ORLANDO | GayDayS was all games at its host hotel May 31 with a pair of fan favorite events — Drag Bingo and Porn Star Bingo.

First, attendees got their game cards and markers ready for Drag Bingo. Hosted by former Miss GayDayS Twila Holiday, players got the best of bingo and a drag show.

Following Drag Bingo, players got a chance to add a little spice to their bingo with Porn Star Bingo, hosted by Addison Taylor and featuring nearly a dozen adult film stars.

Check out the photos from both events below.

Photos by Rick Todd.