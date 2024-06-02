PHOTOS: The Pride Cup 2024 kicks off with annual Golf Tournament

ORLANDO | Over 120 LGBTQ+ individuals and allies attended the Pride Cup Golf Tournament at Dubsdread Golf Course May 31.

The tournament hosted by The Pride Cup and Bowled Over Promotions is officially the largest LGBTQ+ golf tournament in the country. The proceeds from the event go directly to benefit The Pride Chamber, having raised almost $20,000 in previous years.

“What we do here, what we do through our chamber is take that engagement, take that DE&I robust perspective, and we project that out in the community. Through our business connections and business relationships that projects into the Orlando community, and that’s what makes Orlando what it is, where DE&I is in our DNA,” said Gina Duncan, the newly named president of The Pride Chamber, during her closing ceremony speech.

The event relies on the assistance of different sponsors like Orlando Health, Bliss Health, 26 Health and Universal to create such a large event.

Many of the holes that were sponsored had tents set up for the golfers to learn about that company. Many golfers expressed that the tents gave them a quick spot to get some shade, some even provided water, snacks and swag.

Golfers were able to sign up for a foursome or an individual to play 18 holes in the Best Ball format. Early registration for the event was $125 per person, yet after May it increased to $150. Each person’s registration included a continental breakfast, a golfer gift bag, two drink tickets for the course and lunch.

In addition to what was included with their play, golfers also had the opportunity to participate in a raffle, a silent auction and participate in additional challenges on the course.

“The great thing about today is that today really symbolizes what The Pride Chamber is all about and frankly the reason I came back after 10 years at Equality Florida. Look around and think about today, think about the connectivity, think about shared values, think about engagement, growing your business with the connections in this room, think about the fun and the relationships and the friendships that we are forming now… those kinds of relationships and bonds stay with us our whole life,” said Duncan.

Overall, the attendees shared that the mood of the event was extremely welcoming. The event has grown consistently since its start four years ago, its coordinator, Lisa Brown, is hopeful that the event will only continue to grow.