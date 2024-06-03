PHOTOS: Angel Rincon named Mr. GayDayS Leather 2024

ORLANDO | GayDayS wrapped up the weekend’s festivities with the annual Mr. GayDayS Leather on June 2, hosted by Twila Holiday and Mr. Jeffrey Wayne.

The closing event was bittersweet for so many reasons.

In January, 2023 Mr. Gay Days Leather, Taylor Johnson, resigned as the current Mr. GayDayS Leather due to personal reasons, so the 2023 runner up Tony Vega stepped up which resulted in only a five-month reign where he properly represented as Mr. GayDayS Leather.

With the competition, the four contestants: Maxwell Alexander, Angel Rincon, Andrew Boots and Martin Pheonix presented in three categories for the judges: Bar Wear, Physique and Formal Leather.

Additionally, for the 2024 Mr. GayDayS Leather, a fifth contestant sadly never made it to the stage this year. Paulicelli Sabino was honored after their recent passing with a moment of silence.

During Physique the contestants were asked to pull a random (and humorous Disney themed) question from a GayDayS bag and during the Formal Leather each contestant was given a chance to speak for 90 seconds, with many speaking about the recent inequalities across the U.S. for the LGBTQ+ community, specifically in Florida, as well as the importance to vote and others spoke on the importance of community and mental health.

After a brief intermission and performances by Twila Holiday and the newly crowned Miss GayDayS 2024, Mya Buena Matthews, the judges’ scores were tallied and the honor of being the 2024 Mr. GayDayS Leather was awarded to Angel Rincon.

