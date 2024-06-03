PHOTOS: Crowds cheer for LGBTQ+ sports at The Pride Cup 2024

ORLANDO |

The Pride Cup, an annual LGBTQ+ multi-sport competition held during Red Shirt Pride Days June 1-2 in Orlando, was a huge success for the KindRED Pride Foundation.

With events welcoming all levels of athletes, the spirit of the competition was “Be Kind Champion.”

This year’s Pride Cup featured a day of golf, an event in partnership with The Pride Chamber, at Dubsdread on May 31 and a series of tournaments for basketball, cornhole, kickball, pickleball, soccer and volleyball June 1-2 at Lake Buena Vista High School in Orlando.

Check out all the photos from the Lake Buena Vista High School below and check out the golf photos here.