WINTER GARDEN, Fla. | | Girls in Wonderland’s Signature Dance Party took it back 100 years with its theme, “Queer Prohibition Party – Roaring Twenties.”

Dress code was 1920s fashion and gangster style, and attendees did not disappoint. The dance party was held at New York Beer Project in Winter Garden with music provided by DJs Les Ortiz, Citizen Jane, Pat Pat and Sammii Blendz.

Check out the photos below.

Photos by Victoria Pera.