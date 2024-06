From the hot Florida summer to Disney Springs, One Magical Weekend had the music pumping and the dancers going all day and night.

Back at its host hotel — the Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort — One Magical Weekend kept the guests attention with its Therapy Pool Parties and Big Gay Expo.

Saturday night heated up at the House of Blues at Disney Springs for the annual RED Party.

Check out photos below.

Photos by Jeremy Williams and Bubba Trahan.