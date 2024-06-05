Cyndi Lauper farewell tour announced, to include stop in Tampa

Cyndi Lauper. (Photo by Ruven Afanador; courtesy The Karpel Group)

Cyndi Lauper announced in a press release June 3 her 2024 Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour, and she is coming to Tampa. This is Lauper’s first major tour in over a decade but it will also be her last.

The farewell tour, produced by Live Nation, is a 23-city headlining tour beginning Oct. 18 in Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The tour makes stops across North America in her hometown of New York City at the iconic Madison Square Garden.

Throughout the tour, Lauper will be joined by special guests, who will be announced at a later time.

One of the tour’s only two stops in Florida will be at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Nov. 6. The other will be at the Hard Rock Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida Nov. 8.

Ticket presale began June 4 with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning June 7 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Fans can purchase VIP packages, which can include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive tour poster and more.

The announcement of her farewell tour arrives alongside “Let the Canary Sing,” a feature-length documentary film that explores Lauper’s exceptional life and career. The film premiered exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada June 4.

As Lauper makes the announcement, she will appear as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” June 5.

For ticket prices and more information, go here.