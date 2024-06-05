PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s 2024 Kickoff Block Party

Mx. St Pete Pride 2024 Justine B. Knights performs June 1. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride held their 20204 Kickoff Block Party June 1, welcoming supporters to The Grand Central District for an evening of entertainment and community.

Pridegoers filled the 2300 and 2400 blocks of Central Ave. from 7-10 p.m. to enjoy performances outside of and nearby Cocktail, the kickoff’s official sponsor. Vendors lined the streets as supporters perused The Dog Bar, Ride ‘Em Cowboy and other inclusive venues.

Performers included St Pete Pride’s newly crowned Royal Court — Kiala Santi, Amari Lavish, Justine B. Knights and Vivion Rachel Clarke — as well as Cocktail Entertainment Director Adriana Sparkle and other fan favorites. Next up, St Pete Pride will hold their annual Stonewall Reception followed by the 2024 Youth and Family Day. Read more about each in the next issue of Watermark with the official St Pete Pride Guide.

Watermark was on hand to kickoff Pride month in St. Petersburg. View our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent