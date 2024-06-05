Tampa Bay Rays to host 18th annual Pride Night

(Photo courtesy the Tampa Bay Rays)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay Rays will honor the LGBTQ+ community with their 18th annual Pride Night June 8 beginning at 4:10 p.m., facing off against the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field.

Pride Night tickets are available through June 6 and include an exclusive Pride Night bucket hat decorated with the colors of the progressive Pride flag. Lower-level tickets begin at $53.

Utilizing specific codes, a portion of ticket sales benefit local organizations like CAN Community Health, HotMess Sports, Metro Inclusive Health, St Pete Pride, Suncoast Softball League, the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Tampa Pride. Come OUT St. Pete will host a Pride Day experience in the bullpen as well.

The first 12,000 fans will also receive special Pride Rays jerseys, seen below along with this year’s bucket hat:

The Rays will also highlight the Suncoast Softball League during the game, detailing the impact they’ve made on Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community since 1993. Nike skateboarder and LGBTQ+ athlete Elissa Steamer will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

The game follows the team’s participation in St. Petersburg’s Light Up with Pride 2024. Tropicana Field illuminated in the colors of the Pride flag June 1. “This year and every year, baseball is for everyone,” the Rays shared via social media:

Rays volunteers also helped repair the damages to the city’s Progressive Pride street mural after it was defaced. Following this year’s Pride Night, the Rays will participate in this year’s St Pete Pride Parade.

The Tampa Bay Rays’ 18th annual Pride Night will be held June 8 at 4:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field, located at 1 Tropicana Dr. in St. Petersburg. For more information, click here.