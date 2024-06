Rainbow Revolution: St Pete Pride Pride fights for Florida in 22nd year. Rose Dynasty Center makes Polk County history. Hamburger Mary’s moves out of Downtown Orlando



ARTISTIC PROTEST | Page 08

Queers for Palestine protesters clash with Orlando Fringe worker.



LOVE, ACCEPTED & WANTED | Page 10

Rose Dynasty Center makes Polk County history.



TRANS OF THOUGHT | Page 15

Melody Maia Monet returns with her latest Viewpoint column.



RAINBOW REVOLUTION | Page 21

St Pete Pride Pride fights for Florida in 22nd year.



ST. PETE MEET-AND-GREET | Page 29

Sasha Colby talks with Watermark about “Drag Race,” pageantry and St Pete Pride.



INCLUSIVE ART | Page 33

CFCArts offers safe and accepting summer youth theatre camps.



