PHOTOS: Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber hosts 2024 Pride in Business luncheon

Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber representatives with Sheriff Chad Chronister. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

TAMPA | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber held its 2024 Pride in Business luncheon June 6 at the Shanna and Bryan Glazer JCC, welcoming hundreds of businesses professionals and recognizing inclusive leadership throughout Tampa Bay.

The chamber has served the LGBTQ+ and ally business communities of Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties for over 40 years. Its luncheons are designed to highlight current initiatives and present the organization’s Impact Awards, which honor local nonprofits, businesses and advocates for advancing equality in the workplace each year.

The luncheon’s programming began after a networking reception and a welcome from former CEO and current board member Justice Gennari. He thanked sponsors and supporters before introducing Vice President of Membership and Business Development Rene Cantu, who joined the chamber last month with over two decades of experience in nonprofit management and marketing.

Cantu then moderated a discussion on mental health and wellbeing. He welcomed MacDill Air Force Base Head of Organizational Culture Kishima Garcia and American Addiction Centers Divisional Executive Director Jeff Turiczek for the panel, which focused on unique challenges faced by LGBTQ+ employees in the workplace.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor spoke next, highlighting the city’s commitment to business innovation and equality. She noted Tampa has permitted over $10 million in development in recent years, adding that “businesses and individuals are coming to the Tampa Bay region in big numbers … because of everyone in this room.”

“While it is important that we focus on the successful growth of our community, we also have to ensure that we are looking after the wellbeing and the happiness of everyone who lives in … the entire Tampa Bay region,” Castor continued. “We have to ensure that we continue to focus on diversity and that while we grow very intentionally, very inclusively, that we are doing it in a way that makes everyone feel welcome, safe and valued.”

The Impact Awards were distributed after that. Board members recognized Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino as Corporation of the Year, Weapon Brand as Small Business of the Year and BKN Creative as LGBTBE of the year, which signifies its certification through the chamber as a majority-LGBT-owned business. GTE Financial was recognized as nonprofit of the year.

Gennari also awarded Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister with the President’s Award. “We must create a more inclusive community where it only matters that you’re a good human being,” the officer told attendees. “It doesn’t matter whether it’s in the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office or in this community, we have to recognize that diversity is and will always be our greatest strength.”

Cantu delivered remarks after that.

“Let’s continue to support one another, championing diversity and inclusion in every corner of our professional and personal lives,” he said. “Remember that the impact we make individually and collectively can pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future for all of us.”

Watermark was proud to attend this year’s luncheon. View our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd.