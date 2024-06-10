Miss Maryland USA, a trans woman, makes history

Miss Maryland USA Bailey Anne Kennedy. (Photo by Anthony M. Gomes via Miss Maryland USA’s Facebook.)

Bailey Anne Kennedy made history on June 1 when she was crowned Miss Maryland USA.

Kennedy is the first transgender woman to be crowned Miss Maryland USA. She is also the first Asian American and military spouse to win the title.

Miss Maryland took to her Instagram June 4 to open up about how her identity has played a role in her career, writing about how she deals with hate.

“Not everyone has to agree with the spaces that you occupy, and it doesn’t mean that you aren’t worthy of these opportunities,” she shared alongside a photo of herself tearing up as she won the competition. “The work that I will do for the remainder of my life is to make sure that children who feel like me will never have to worry about the consequences of being who they are by simply being myself and being a positive contribution to society.

“For the longest time, I never had the need to tell anyone,” she added. “Not because it’s a secret but it’s none of anyone’s business. To those who matter to me, they don’t care. Those that care about knowing such private & personal details, don’t matter.”

Kennedy’s husband is a U.S. Marine and she has been a longtime advocate for military spouses. Kennedy cited the USO as one of her platforms.

“I can’t wait to start my reign and get back to the USO office, and start serving lunches & personally thank our active duty service members like I originally plan to yesterday because that’s what actually matters to me,” she also shared.

Miss Maryland also explained how she felt this win would mean a lot to LGBTQ+ youth.

“I knew it was bigger than me. I knew it was going to mean a lot for all the LGBTQ kids out there who might feel like they don’t belong in a box — like me growing up,” she said, adding that she felt the full support of her sisterhood of fellow competitors.

Kennedy has also expressed how she feels confident in her age and skin. “I felt confident in my own skin at 31, which is past the old age limit, which is 28 — as you know, the Miss Universe Organization [has lifted] the restriction now — so every woman of all ages can compete,” she told People.

Kennedy added how she advocates for what she calls, “Beauty Without an Expiration Date” as another one of her platforms, and her hopes that the win “will open up some doors.”

Next on her schedule, Kennedy is set to compete for the title of Miss USA in Los Angeles on August 4. Read more about her win below: