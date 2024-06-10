PHOTOS: Tampa Bay Rays hold 2024 Pride Night

Tampa Bay Rays fans. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay Rays held their 18th annual Pride Night June 8, losing 5-0 against the Baltimore Orioles but championing equality throughout the game.

Tropicana Field hosted a crowd of 20,485 this year, with a portion of certain ticket sales benefiting local organizations. As a part of its celebration, fans received Pride-themed bucket hats and the first 12,000 people were given Rays Pride jerseys.

The game recognized the Suncoast Softball League‘s contribution to Tampa Bay and LGBTQ+ athlete Elissa Steamer threw out the ceremonial first pitch. The Rays subsequently reflected on the game via social media, seen below.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate this year’s Pride Night. View our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.