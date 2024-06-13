PHOTOS: SAK Comedy Lab celebrates new Orlando location with grand opening event

(Photo by Luis Xavier De Peña)

ORLANDO | SAK Comedy Lab opened the doors of its new location at 55 W. Church St. in Orlando June 8 to a packed house.

Housing a 180-seat auditorium, the foyer features a street facade with images of past productions and cast members on the walls reminiscent of flyers placed on the side of buildings.

The comedy lab opened the first show of the space with a ribbon cutting ceremony with some words by founders Terry Olson and Dave Russell.

“SAK has always been creative, and it is amazing to see a really professional designed space as opposed to ‘We’ve scrapped through it,'” Olson said, addressing the crowd. “We’ve turned things into fun places before where the values of truth, excellence and joy were our values and I see them lived out here every day.”

Both founders shared gratitude and appreciation to the community and members that have supported the continued success of the comedy lab.

“There have been so many generations of SAK and I am so proud and honored to have been lucky enough to be a part of the working SAK through every iteration that SAK has been,” Russell said. “I think I’m the only person in the world who can boast that and so I hold on to that.”

Watermark was present for the first show of “Dual of the Fools” at the opening of the new location. Check out the photos below.

