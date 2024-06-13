St Pete Pride 2024: When and where to celebrate

St Pete Pride 2023. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride‘s month-long series of events is happening now, a Rainbow Revolution showcasing why it’s become Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration.

Below, find out when and where to celebrate 22 years of St Pete Pride with events led by or held in conjunction with the organization, followed by events which have already happened. You can also read Watermark’s in-depth look at this year’s St Pete Pride here.

For even more information, pick up a print edition of the official St Pete Pride Guide in current issues of Watermark. You can also read the digital version here.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Rhythms of Pride

Free, 7-10 p.m. | The Wet Spot, 2355 Central Ave.

Get ready for a night filled with vibrant music, dazzling drag performances and captivating arts with the sizzling celebration of Latin Pride at St Pete Pride’s Latin Night. Experience the fiery spirit and colorful culture of the Latin queer community with music and dancing. DJ Ace Vedo will be spinning the hottest beats to keep the energy high all night long.

FRIDAY, JUNE 14 – SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Shades of Pride: Juneteenth LGBTQ+ Art & Music Fest

Free, June 14, 5:30 p.m.-3 a.m.; June 15: 1 p.m.-3 a.m. | The Factory, 2606 Fairfield Ave S.

St Pete Pride’s Shades of Pride Juneteenth Celebration is a two-day Art and Music Festival that showcases the Black and Brown experience of the LGBTQ+ community in Tampa Bay through art, culture, music and panel discussions. Featured speakers include state Senator Shevrin Jones, state Rep. and Grand Marshal Michelle Rayner, City of St. Petersburg LGTBQ+ Liaison Eric Vaughn and Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith, with entertainment from SevnDeep, Jazelle Barbie Royale, Tae Da Tea, Leiomy Miyake-Mugler, Diamond Carrington, Donat Ricketts and more.

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

St Pete Pride Friday Night Concert

$25, 6-10 p.m. | Jannus Live, 200 1st Ave. N.

Dance, mingle and get excited to see some of your favorite local LGBTQ+ performers on the Jannus Live stage. Closing out the night is your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen, the incredibly talented Sasha Colby, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15. Read Watermark’s interview with the fan favorite performer on p. 29.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

St Pete Pride Parade Festival

Free, 2-10 p.m. | North & South Straub Parks, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE and 198 Bayshore Dr. NE.

To honor St Pete Pride’s history, celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and create an accessible, safe place for all, St Pete Pride will be hosting its largest Pride Day festival to date. The event will feature main stage headliner Saucy Santana and a variety of local vendors and food trucks, along with glamstand front row parade seating, beverage gardens, multiple stages, a family area and more.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

St Pete Pride Trans March

Free, 5:15-5:30 p.m. | Mole @ Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE

The Trans March envisions a world where all trans and gender non-conforming people are safe, loved and empowered and will step off from Vinoy Park between 5:15-5:30 p.m. and march along Bayshore Dr. It is free to register to march. The march will lead this year’s St Pete Pride Parade.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

St Pete Pride Parade

Free, 6 p.m. | Bayshore Dr., Downtown

Get ready to paint the town rainbow as we light up Bayshore Dr. in downtown St. Pete with love, unity and the undeniable energy of Florida’s largest Pride Parade! The 2024 St Pete Pride Parade will step off from Albert Whitted Park at 6 p.m. and travel along Bayshore Dr., filled with colorful floats, marching groups and tons of swag along the route. Grab your crew and get set to show that world that in Florida love always wins! 2024 Glamstand and private viewing area tickets are available at StPetePride.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 22

Get Nude 3: “Nothing but Your Flag”

$15+, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., NOVA 535, 535 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N.

After the Pride Parade, come enjoy the 3rd annual Tampa Bay Black Lesbian’s “GET NUDE” party. This year’s theme pays homage to Caribbean Carnival, a celebration of freedom and culture throughout the entire Caribbean and the Caribbean diaspora across the world. The event has indoor and outdoor spaces, two bars, food trucks, room to lounge and room to dance with DJ Donnie Luv playing your favorite Soca, Afrobeats, Reggae, Hip-Hop & R&B. Attire is upscale and inspired by your favorite Caribbean flag or Carnival fit. Black & Brown Queer women are centered at this event but everyone is welcome.

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Grand Central Street Fair

Free, 12-5 p.m. | The Grand Central District’s 2000-3100 Blocks, Central Ave.

St Pete Pride’s popular Sunday Street Fair will return to St Pete Pride’s birthplace, bringing tens of thousands of all ages to the Grand Central District to enjoy block after block of entertainment, vendors, food, community partners and a new Family Fun Zone. With street performers, inflatables and hundreds of participating businesses and organizations, St Pete Pride promises something for everyone.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Transtastic

$10+, 6-9 p.m. | Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Dr. NE

Join St Pete Pride to celebrates the trans, non-binary, gender non-conforming and gender diverse community. Transtastic aims to uplift and center the experiences of individuals within the community through a celebration of music, art and social gathering. Guests will spend time in both indoor and outdoor spaces enjoying lite bites, a cash bar and community.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Generations of Pride

Free, 1-5 p.m. | Empath Partners in Care, 3050 1st Ave. S.

Join St Pete Pride and EPIC for this inaugural event celebrating those 50+ who paved the way for future generations. There will be food, games, an LGBTQ+ DJ and more. You can also be a part of an interactive art exhibit featuring photos of St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ+ life through the years.

PREVIOUS EVENTS

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Stonewall Reception

$75, 6-9 p.m. | The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, 150 Central Ave.

The annual Stonewall Reception is an opportunity to show your support for St Pete Pride and the LGBTQ+ community throughout Tampa Bay. Proceeds help keep St Pete Pride events accessible for the public. The organization will celebrate the history of the Pride movement while supporting St Pete Pride’s mission with guest speakers, an open bar and more.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

St Pete Pride Youth & Family Day

Free, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE

This joy-filled event will bring thousands of LGBTQ+ youth, families and allies to North Straub Park for this one-of-a-kind Pride event. Last year’s celebration was a remarkable reflection of St. Petersburg’s diverse and open-minded community, with many of the attendees being ally families. Guests will enjoy family-focused activities, vendors and main stage performances.