PHOTOS: The Market at Water Street Tampa celebrates Pride

(Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

TAMPA | The Market at Water Street Tampa held a special Pride edition June 16, welcoming supporters to browse an array of inclusive products from local vendors, enjoy the arts and more.

“Join us to shop 60+ local food and wellness-focused vendors with an array of fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, fair-trade, vintage or eco-friendly products,” Water Street Tampa shared ahead of time. “This month’s market will feature programming that celebrates Pride Month and the LGBTQIA+ Community. This family-friendly event will be a true showcase of LGBTQIA+ talent, music and creativity.”

It was, welcoming local LGBTQ+ artists, DJ Shannon C and organizations like Metro Inclusive Health. Watermark was also on hand to distribute our latest issue and more:

view our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.