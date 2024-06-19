Deejay Young heads back to Florida for concert at Orlando’s Judson’s Live

(Photo provided by Dr. Phillips Center)

On June 23 the Dr. Phillips Center is hosting Deejay Young, a contemporary R&B/soul singer and songwriter, to serenade audiences with meaningful and emotional music.

As a child growing up in Tampa, Young was extremely shy. He found his confidence through singing at church, earning a role at the age of five on the national tour of “Daddy Please Don’t Leave,” a gospel-theatrical stage play.

“Growing up in Tampa I didn’t know how big I could dream,” says Young.

Young continued to grow in the arts when he attended the Howard W. Blake High School for the Arts. He used this time to deepen his understanding of the arts and truly find his passion. This passion led to him dropping out of college to pursue a career in the arts full time.

“I didn’t know that it was something I could do for the rest of my life but it grounded me in so many different ways and prepared me for what eventually would become a career for me,” says Young.

Producing his first anthology in middle school, Young has always had an aptitude for creating meaningful music that impacts its audiences. A perfect example of this is the release of his first studio album “The Primitive Session: Live.” The album, magnifying self love and acceptance, skyrocketed in popularity earning it the #4 spot on the Top R&B album chart on iTunes.

“I’ve always loved to write. I remember when I was younger, we would go out to eat with my family and I would, you know, when you’re a kid they give you the crayons and the kids menu and stuff. I used to take the crayons and grab, like napkins off the table and start writing lyrics and writing things,” says Young.

Young’s recorded work has garnered him four Independent Music Awards and two Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards, earning him a membership with The Recording Academy. His music has consistently found its way onto the top music charts.

Throughout his career he has had the opportunity to play at numerous historical venues like Radio City Music Hall and Kobe World Hall in Japan. Young is excited to return to Orlando and see the Florida fans who have supported him in his journey.

“I’m just excited to feel the energy of you know, this community. There’s so much love and so much support out here,” says Young.

Orlando is where Young began breaking down barriers in the performing arts world. He was the first Black man to take on the role of Crush in the Animal Kingdom production of “Finding Nemo: The Musical.”

“I’m so excited to be able to come back, especially at a new venue at Judson’s Live and Dr. Phillips Center. You know, I’ve always dreamed to be on stage at those venues as a solo artist,” says Young. “I’m very excited to feel the energy of this new venue. I’m excited to be one of the first few artists to perform there.”

With his platform as an artist, Young hopes his music is bringing people together. Believing that “we are in this life together,” his music reminds listeners they are still growing.

“I feel like I have a platform to be able to bring people together no matter what they believe in, no matter what your orientation is, your race,” he says. “We all have to come together because we’re in this life together. And we have one life to live. Why not live in unity and love so that we can exist together and music is able to do that music is so powerful, it brings everybody together. So that’s where I’m at with my charge as an artist.”

Young has two scheduled performances at the Judson’s Live Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center. The shows will take place on June 23 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and are available to purchase at DrPhillipsCenter.org.