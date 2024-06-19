‘Urinetown’ closes madTheatre of Tampa’s 25th season

Drew Eberhard (C) leads madTheatre’s “Urinetown.” (Photo courtesy madTheatre)

TAMPA | madTheatre of Tampa is performing the 2001 Broadway hit “Urinetown” through June 29, closing out the company’s landmark 25th anniversary season.

The musical opened June 14 IN the Straz Center’s Shimberg Playhouse. It features a variety of local performers including Drew Eberhard, Luis Rivera and Julia Mergen.

Eberhard returns to madTheatre as lead Bobby Strong after previously performing in “Spring Awakening.” The actor is also recently seen in Vivid Theatre/Studio@620’s “Nocturne” and ThinkTank’s “The Lightning Thief.” Rivera, playing Caldwell Cladwell, makes his madTheatre debut with “Urinetown” following his recent role in TampaRep and ThinkTank’s “The Crucible.”

Mergen — a University of Tampa theatre student — will also be returning to madTheatre after performing in the playhouse’s production of “The Prom” last season. She plays Rivera’s daughter and Eberhard’s love interest, Hope Cladwell.

The satirical comedy premiered on Broadway in 2001, earning three Tony Awards during its three-year run. “Urinetown” is set in a dystopian-like world during a 20-year drought has caused the government to ban the use of private restrooms, leaving citizens with no choice but to pay to use them. Strong finds love while working at the filthiest restroom in town and decides he has had enough, becoming a revolutionary figurehead.

“Despite its unusual premise and unfortunate title, ‘Urinetown’ remains just as relevant as it was when it first found fame in 2001. It addresses the idea that there can’t be balance in society without two equally opposing forces. Friction is what moves us forward,” Director and Choreographer Cory Boyas said in a press release.

madTheatre has partnered with The Melting Pot Social for an exclusive “Urinetown” themed cocktail for attendees to enjoy before or after the show. The Melting Pot Social will also be hosting special meet and greet events with the cast and crew on certain nights of the shows run. Learn more below:

“Urinetown” plays Fridays-Sundays until June 29 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in the Shimberg Playhouse. Tickets begin at $28 and showtimes vary. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here. Learn more about madTheatre at madTheatre.com.