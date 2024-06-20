06.20.24 Editor’s Desk

June is always a whirlwind 30 days at Watermark. Pride Month events seem to kick off earlier and wrap up later every year, with new festivities popping up all the time, so there’s a lot to do.

I always say it’s a great problem to have, both professionally and personally. As managing editor, I want to make sure Watermark is covering as much as possible this (and every) month, showing that our community is not only here but that we’re thriving; as a gay Floridian, I want to celebrate that with as many LGBTQ+ folks as I can, as often as I can.

It matters because it can be easy to forget there’s so much to celebrate. The entire world has watched Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans attack our community relentlessly these last few years, ignoring real issues to score political points with Donald Trump’s extremist base. We have to find joy whenever we can.

Thankfully our community is great at that. Festivities began for me May 31 when St Pete Pride, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch and the organization’s supporters gathered to raise the Pride flag above City Hall again:

“When we say ‘We are St. Pete’ we mean everyone,” the mayor shared. “Our diversity is our strength and together we make St. Pete the vibrant and uplifting community that it is.” I couldn’t agree more.

That evening Watermark was recognized as OUT Arts & Culture’s 2024 Media Ally. That’s when the nonprofit celebrated its rebrand from the LGBTQ Resource Center with its inaugural OUTies Awards gala in Gulfport:

A key part of the celebration was honoring the group’s supporters over the years. Watermark Publisher Rick Todd and I recorded a video to detail our gratitude for the recognition ahead of time, which played that night. I’ve been proud to cover their work and I was proud to accept Watermark’s award with my husband at my side.

St Pete Pride’s official kick-off party followed June 1, always one of my favorite events. Pridegoers filled car-free blocks of the Grand Central District to officially launch this year’s celebration:

The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber subsequently held its annual luncheon June 6. It was a wonderful reminder that so much of Tampa Bay’s business community is here for us, something St Pete Pride’s Stonewall Reception reiterated that night:

The fundraiser welcomed supporters to the James Museum and raised at least $15,000 for the nonprofit’s work, just days before their annual Youth and Family Day June 8 — also the Tampa Bay Rays’ Pride Night. The team lost the game but championed equality throughout it, making for another memorable trip to Tropicana Field:

Since then I’ve been to LGBTQ+ art exhibits, celebrated the ninth annual Polk Pride and more, and festivities won’t slow down until July. St Pete Pride’s signature weekend is here and very queer, with more coming after that.

I’m proud to say that this year Watermark and St Pete Pride collaborated to create the official St Pete Pride Guide, available in both of June’s print editions, all official events and digitally here. It was an exciting endeavor both professionally and personally.

Watermark has supported the nonprofit since its inception in 2003, incidentally the year I graduated high school in Ohio, and I’ve attended every year since moving to Florida just five years later. On a professional level, I’m thankful for their trust in us and for their commitment to working with local LGBTQ+ businesses.

On a personal level, I’m reminded of how lucky we are to have Florida’s largest Pride right in our backyard. I’ve loved every event this season and I’m excited for the rest, which I’ll spend surrounded by loved ones and other LGBTQ+ advocates I admire. June can be tiring but it’s always rewarding.

We focus on something else worth celebrating in this issue. In a historic shift decades in the making, the United Methodist Church repealed its ban on LGBTQ+ clergy and more last month. We speak with local reverends about what that means for LGBTQ+ and ally people of faith.

In Tampa Bay news we highlight some of this month’s festivities. Gulfport Pride addresses the inclusion of a pro-Trump vendor at its annual event and we preview what’s coming to the Grand Central District for the remainder of June. Our state also got some of the best Pride news imaginable: a federal judge struck down Florida’s law blocking gender-affirming care.

We tune into “Beyond Borders” for arts and entertainment. The five-part docuseries is streaming now on YouTube and highlights local advocates known for their advocacy and drag. We also preview the Anime Festival Orlando.

Watermark is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source, so thanks for reading and supporting our advertisers. Please stay safe, stay informed and enjoy the St Pete Pride Guide and our latest issue. Happy Pride!