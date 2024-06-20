WATCH: Cassie Taylor drops new lyric video for latest single, ‘DEADNAME (Find You)’

Queer musician and LGBTQ+ activist Cassie Taylor. )Photo courtesy The Karpel Group)

BIPOC queer artist Cassie Taylor shared a new lyric video for her song “DEADNAME (Find You)” following the release of the single earlier this month.

After stepping away from the music industry in 2014 due to mental health reasons, Taylor is back and releasing music that speaks to her true self and identify.

“I’m not hiding who I am anymore. I came out publicly as queer in 2022, and the songs I’m writing and producing now stem from a place of total expression and authenticity,” Taylor said in a press release.

Her single “DEADNAME (Find You)” follows the story of a transgender man making his way to acceptance and self discovery. A theme that carries into the lyric video as dancer Anna Hughlett’s interpretive choreography sees the dancer moving confidently with grand gestures.

The song highlights the talents of two BIPOC trans artist in performer Cuee and drummer Dante Foley. Cuee’s verse breaks the fourth wall of the single to share a message of perseverance for love and acceptance.

Taylor also partnered with Point of Pride, a nonprofit dedicated to trans people with gender-affirming health and wellness services. All proceeds made from the single will be split evenly between Point of Pride and featured artists Cuee and Foley.

Listen to “DEADNAME (Find You)” here or wherever you get your music, and you can watch the music video below.