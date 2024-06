Haus of God: United Methodist Church embraces LGBTQ+ community in historic shift. Carlos Guillermo Smith elected to Florida Senate. Drag docuseries highlights LGBTQ+ Tampa Bay.

SENATOR SMITH | Page 09

Carlos Guillermo Smith wins election to Florida Senate.



QUEENS & MORE | Page 12

Cocktail closes out Pride month with fan favorites.



STRUCK DOWN | Page 14

Florida law blocking gender-affirming care thrown out by federal judge.



HAUS OF GOD | Page 23

United Methodist Church embraces LGBTQ+ community in historic shift.



BEYOND BORDERS | Page 29

Drag docuseries spotlights LGBTQ+ Tampa Bay.



INCLUSIVE ANIME | Page 33

Anime Festival Orlando offers safe space.



