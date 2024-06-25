PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s 2024 Parade

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride welcomed hundreds of thousands to Downtown St. Petersburg June 22 for festivities before, during and after this year’s parade.

The main event once again kicked off with the Trans March. It also featured hundreds of floats and marchers who made their way along the waterfront on Bayshore Dr.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate. Read all about St Pete Pride’s 2024 Rainbow Revolution at the link and more about St Pete Pride’s remaining 2024 events here. View our first selection of parade photos below.

Photos by Bubba Trahan.