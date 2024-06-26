Engel & Volkers to hold ‘Pooches for Pride’ event in St. Petersburg

Engel & Volkers, the real estate agency, is hosting its first ever Pooches for Pride event on June 26, starting at 4 p.m., at its office, located at 102 2nd Ave. NE in St. Petersburg, to raise money for the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber Foundation.

The event is a pet costume contest. With an entry fee of $20 individuals and their pets can show off their creativity. There will be prizes for first, second and third place for both contestants and their owner.

Money raised will be donated to The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber Foundation and their mission to make a safer environment for LGBTQ+ and allied businesses.

Engel & Volkers has proudly supported the LGBTQ+ community for years. They are a founding partner of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, created in 2020 to advocate for fair housing and promote LGBTQ+ home ownership.

The alliance was created out of a need to fight discrimination towards LGBTQ+ individuals trying to become homeowners. Currently, Federal Fair Housing laws do not include sexual orientation or gender identity as a protected class. This leaves 27 states where individuals can be discriminated against making the process of homeownership, renting or obtaining a loan significantly harder.

Engel & Volkers not only works to better LGBTQ+ homeownership, but better the real estate field with their honor to diversity and inclusion. The company promotes their LGBTQ+ members and offers advice for those in the LGBTQ+ community who may be looking to enter the real estate field.