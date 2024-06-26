PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s 2024 Grand Central Street Fair

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride closed its signature weekend by welcoming tens of thousands to its birthplace in the Grand Central District for the Grand Central Street Fair.

Pridegoers mingled throughout the day in rain and shine, enjoying blocks of entertainment and vendors on and off Central Ave. Come OUT St. Pete unfurled its 375-foot Progressive Pride flag and Cocktail once again hosted a mainstage celebration featuring “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “America’s Got Talent” alum as well as Thelma Houston, known for “Don’t Leave Me This Way” and more.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate. Read all about St Pete Pride’s 2024 Rainbow Revolution at the link and more about St Pete Pride’s remaining 2024 events here. View our photos below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Ryan Williams-Jent.