PHOTOS: St Pete Pride’s Friday Night Concert with Sasha Colby

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride kicked off its signature weekend of events June 21, welcoming nearly 2,000 people to Jannus Live for this year’s Friday Night Concert.

More than four hours of entertainment began at 6 p.m., emceed by Daddy Sparkle and Mr. Vyn Suazion. Among other fan favorites, Brianna Summers, Mr. and Miss Tampa Pride 2024, Jay Miah, Daphne Ferraro and members of the 2023 and 2024 St Pete Pride Royal Courts performed.

The evening concluded with a headlining performance from Sasha Colby, winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 15. Read Watermark’s interview with the drag superstar here and all about St Pete Pride’s 2024 Rainbow Revolution here.

Watermark was on hand to help celebrate. Read more about St Pete Pride’s remaining 2024 events at the link and view our photos below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.

Photos by Luis Xavier De Peña.