Cliché announces immediate closure, vows ‘we’ll be back!’

Delores T. Van-Cartier at Cliché. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

DUNEDIN, Fla. | Cliché Restaurant Bar & Grill announced its immediate closure July 3, just months after the LGBTQ+ safe space’s grand opening.

Business owner Delores T. Van-Cartier opened the venue in April, designing the showbar to be everything you’d expect and more. According to Pinellas County public records, building owners James and Dianne Pramataris filed a complaint for eviction June 10.

The two cited unpaid rent, though documentation also shows remedies sought as “nonmonetary declaratory or injunctive relief.” Van-Cartier says the designation is indicative of an agreement she made with her landlords after paying $14,000 to tent the building and another $9,000 to repair its roof.

“I don’t owe him anything,” she says of James Pramataris. “I paid thousands in repairs and upgrades. Things he was supposed to pay for [per] the lease and didn’t … the court documents say ‘nonmonetary,’ so he knows I owe him nothing. He just wanted us out… I was forced to leave.”

Van-Cartier — who is a Black, trans woman — also alleges the building owner’s anti-LGBTQ+ and racist views played a part in the eviction.

“He never called the previous owner by name, he just kept referring to him as ‘the Chinese guy’ even though I referenced the name,” she explains. “And when he asked what [Cliché was doing], I said ‘selling burgers.’ He mentioned the other businesses and turned his nose up when he said [the building] used to be a gay bar, [saying] ‘those people’ always cause trouble… that’s why I never said what we were.”

Van-Cartier filed an emergency motion with the court July 2, the day Cliché ceased current operations. Documentation shows the entrepreneur is seeking a motion to stay in the property, asking for 30 days to settle financial matters.

She subsequently shared July 3 via social media that Cliché’s closure is temporary.

“Currently we are temporarily closed. The location no longer wants to support our business,” Van-Cartier wrote. “We are looking for a new safe space so that we can continue to bring you great food, entertainment and also continued support of our local charities.

“Thank you so much for the out pouring of love we have received and the support from the community,” she continued. “It doesn’t go unnoticed. The location has been known to have a common denominator of why businesses leave, and sadly, Clichè has fallen prey to that as well due to no fault of our own.”

Watermark reached out to James Pramataris who declined to comment for this story.

For more information about Cliché Restaurant, Bar & Grill and its future, follow the business on social media and visit ClicheRestaurants.com.