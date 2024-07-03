Watermark Issue 31.14: Understanding the ‘I’

Understanding the ‘I’: What it means to be intersex and how they are often forgotten in the larger LGBTQ+ conversation.



PRIDE 2025 | Page 08

One Magical Weekend to move events next year for WorldPride weekend.



OFFICIAL OUTREACH | Page 10

Pride with the Police highlights Tampa’s Safe Place initiative LGBTQ+ liaison.



STATE NEWS | Page 12

Is Florida in play for Biden? State Sen.-elect and recent polls say yes.



YEAR IN REVIEW | Page 19

Watermark looks back at 2019 as we celebrate our 30th year.



UNDERSTANDING THE ‘I’ | Page 25

What it means to be intersex and how they are often forgotten in the larger LGBTQ+ conversation.



SCIENCE FICTION/JOBSITE FEATURE | Page 29

Time Warp to the Straz Center for Jobsite’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”



See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?

Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!