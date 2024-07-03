Digital Publications

Watermark Issue 31.14: Understanding the ‘I’

By Caitlin Sause

Understanding the ‘I’: What it means to be intersex and how they are often forgotten in the larger LGBTQ+ conversation.


PRIDE 2025 | Page 08
One Magical Weekend to move events next year for WorldPride weekend.

OFFICIAL OUTREACH | Page 10
Pride with the Police highlights Tampa’s Safe Place initiative LGBTQ+ liaison.

STATE NEWS | Page 12
Is Florida in play for Biden? State Sen.-elect and recent polls say yes.

YEAR IN REVIEW | Page 19
Watermark looks back at 2019 as we celebrate our 30th year.

UNDERSTANDING THE 'I' | Page 25
What it means to be intersex and how they are often forgotten in the larger LGBTQ+ conversation.

SCIENCE FICTION/JOBSITE FEATURE | Page 29
Time Warp to the Straz Center for Jobsite’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

