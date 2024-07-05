PHOTOS: Anime Festival Orlando wraps up Pride Month with festival

ORLANDO | Queer fans of anime and gaming gathered as part of the 2024 Anime Festival Orlando at the Rosen Plaza convention center June 28-30.
The 3-day convention featured several LGBTQ+-focused panels and events including topics such as diversity in gaming, how to be an effective ally, gender in anime and more. The weekend also featured a drag race competition hosted by Oriana Perón and party games hosted by the Charlotte Gaymers Network.
Check out our photos from the festival below.
Photos by Luis Xavier De Peña.
