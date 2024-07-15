City of Orlando announces first Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee meetings

Pulse during the onePulse Foundation’s 6th CommUnity Rainbow Run. (Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | Members of the public are being invited to attend the first meeting of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee and Open House.

The Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee consists of families, survivors and community stakeholders. The committee was recently created to guide engagement towards the recommendation of a conceptual design for a permanent memorial to the Orlando City Council by the end of this year.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced July 10 that the community members who will sit on the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee had been selected. In a press release, Dyer stated that more than 150 individuals submitted applications to join the committee with 18 members being selected. Those members are:

-Aracelis Maria Jimenez, lost a family member in the tragedy

-Brett Rigas, survivor and lost a family member in the tragedy

-Brian Reagan, survivor, former Pulse employee, artist

-Carlitos Diaz Rodriguez, family member of a survivor, architect/design professional, landscape architect, artist

-Cesar Rodriguez, survivor

-Felicia Burt, lost a family member in the tragedy

-Jamie Reed, lost a friend in the tragedy, architect/design professional, marketing professional

-Joshua Garcia, former Pulse employee, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional

-Keinon Carter, survivor

-Kelly Dawson, lives in the Orlando area and felt the loss as a community member, architect/design professional

-Rev. Marcelino Rivera, lost a friend in the tragedy, provided services after the tragedy, clergy and artist

-Mayra Alvear BenabeI, lost a family member in the tragedy

-Norman Casiano-Mojica, survivor

-Nancy Rosado, provided services after the tragedy, mental health professional, community advocate, former first responder

-Perry T Snider Jr., lost a friend in the tragedy, former Pulse employee, artist

-Siclaly “Laly” M. Santiago-Leon, lost a family member in the tragedy

-Terrance Hunter, regularly visited or patronized Pulse, educator and museum professional

-Tommy Connelly, survivor, artist

Meetings are to be located at the Kia Center, located at 400 West Church St. They will take place July 24, from 4-8 p.m. and July 25, from 4-6 p.m., with the open house following the July 25 meeting from 6-8 p.m.

Throughout the open house you can interact with the committee, visit stations and provide feedback.

Those who want to join the meeting but cannot attend in person can join the meeting or open house virtually. You can join virtually at PulseOrlando.org/MeetingInformation.

All meetings will be available in English and Spanish.

Learn more about it at PulseOrlando.org/Committee.