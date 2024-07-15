Peer Support Space has officially opened Central Florida’s first LGBTQ+-focused peer respite

(Photos by Grace Lowell)

ORLANDO | Eva’s Casita, named after Peer Support Space’s founding board president Eva Fajardo, was born out of the desire to do more for the people Peer Support Space helps. The organization started its work in 2019 with peer-led support groups. Currently they have grown to 75 groups per month, reaching individuals in 22 states and 18 countries.

“We really wanted to start a respite since we started,” shared Yasmin Flasterstein the executive director and co-founder of Peer Support Space. “So we have been working on this for five years. It’s really just something that makes a whole heap of sense.”

Flasterstein and co-founder Dandelion Hill recognized that the people they help may need more time than an hour-long activity to help them feel confident. This prompted them to create Eva’s Casita. Those who stay at Eva’s Casita can stay for up to seven days in a month.

The home was designed to accommodate as many needs as possible. Each guest will be able to have full control of the environment in their room, with adjustable temperature and lights to help provide the environment best suited to their needs. The three rooms in the house each have a different unique theme — the Mush-room, the sky room and the treehouse room. In addition to the three bedrooms, Eva’s Casita provides various spaces for people to explore.

“It was important to us that there was a lot of space; if I want to hang out, I want to stay to myself, I want to stay to myself but not be in my room. So it was important to us that we provided the different spaces,” says Flasterstein.

The center, open to anyone over the age of 18, is completely free to the individuals who need it. Individuals will begin by filling out an interest form. They will then have an “initial chit chat” to ensure that the guest and the organization’s values align. If not they will help the guest find other resources that would better suit them. If it is a good fit, they will be connected with a scheduler to coordinate. After confirming the dates of stay, the guest will fill out a “getting to know you” form to share a little about themselves so the staff can best prepare for their arrival.

Upon arrival guests receive a welcome basket tailored to their likes. Each basket comes with a handwritten letter, fuzzy socks and a baggie with three bracelets. Each bracelet color represents how others can support the individual, communicating with other guests whether they would like company or rather have some time to themselves.

In the future Peer Support Space hopes to expand and have community events in the area.

“We’re really trying to prove to the area that peer respite is just like having another house in your neighborhood,” says Flasterstein. “You wouldn’t even notice, like we’re in here coloring.”

Eva’s Casita not only offers their scheduled events for the week but they also have ongoing activities. While being engaging and fun they are also informative and can provide attendees with different tools that can help them.

The community can help support Peer Support Space and Eva’s Casita through donations, volunteering or donating supplies. If community members would like to support Eva’s Casita in other ways, they can help write the handwritten letters for those to receive when they arrive.

Peer Support Space is currently holding a “Eva’s Casita Tour-A-Thon” through July 19. The event is free but RSVPing is required. Go to Peer Support Space’s Facebook page to select a day/time and register.