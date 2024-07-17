Leigh’s View: Self-service, my take on the checkout revolution

Have you ever truly stopped to think about how self-service has changed the way we shop? If you’re like me, you probably miss the days when spending your hard-earned money meant being treated like a valued customer. Today, I want to share some insights on what big stores like Walmart have done to our shopping experience — and the unexpected consequences.

After diving deep into the world of retail, I discovered some startling truths about how self-service has impacted our culture and even contributed to theft in America. Believe it or not, stores now spend a fortune on security to monitor us doing their jobs. It’s gotten so bad that police are often called in to handle petty thefts, sometimes involving elderly folks who might not even realize they missed scanning an item.

Here’s a little secret: I haven’t set foot in a Walmart or any store with only self-checkouts. Instead, I prefer shopping at small businesses or mom-and-pop shops, even if it costs a bit more. Why? Because I believe in getting good service when I spend my money. It’s sad to see how giants like Walmart and Amazon have crushed competition, pushing beloved stores like Sears and J.C. Penney out of existence.

Years ago, these big retailers introduced self-checkouts as a convenient option, and they banked on us getting used to the idea of no cashiers. And we did, sort of. But now, there’s a hiccup — they underestimated the level of theft that would come with it. Now, they’re spending as much on security as they would have on cashiers and the damage is significant.

Think about it: People under stress can make desperate choices. A mother struggling to feed her kids, an elderly person unable to afford medication or a homeless individual needing shoes, these are scenarios where theft can seem like the only option. And while some people may not have the best intentions, it’s important not to judge without knowing the full story.

Self-checkout, I believe, has planted a seed in many otherwise honest people to not worry so much about ringing up everything. It’s also made it easier for thieves. Plus, elderly customers with early cognitive issues might struggle with scanning a cart full of items.

I was shocked to learn after researching that you can be arrested for theft before you even leave the store! Stores keep surveillance footage and can even charge you for previous incidents. It’s crazy to think that the manpower from these companies and taxpayer dollars are being used to catch the very thieves these self-checkouts have helped create.

It’s depressing to see our police force being used by major companies for this. We don’t work for these companies, we weren’t trained on their equipment. We deserve service on the floor and the option to have a cashier check us out if we want.

A few months back, I went to Target. They still have some cashiers and there was no wait at their stations but the self-checkout line was 20 people deep. I couldn’t understand why but now I think I get it. Maybe people are more tempted to skip ringing up items, which explains the long lines for self-checkouts while cashiers stand by waiting.

I firmly believe that businesses should earn our hard-earned money by providing good service. Sure, self-checkout can be great for express shopping but it’s clear that it’s also created new challenges.

Don’t just take my word for it, spend a little time researching and check out the YouTube footage yourself and see how self-checkouts have contributed to petty and major theft. And remember, it’s also often frustrating to think we spend our money and then have to ring up and bag our own stuff without a discount.

So, next time you shop, keep in mind: Self-service can be time served. Choose wisely!

Martin “Leigh Shannon” Fugate is a local business owner, actor, comedian and entertainer. A strong advocate for getting out the vote and creating political change, he is a past candidate for local political office. He’s been happily married to his husband, Joey, for 37 years.