07.18.24 Editor’s Desk

My family didn’t travel a lot while I was growing up, but one place we frequented was South Carolina.

Specifically, Charleston: just a “short” 10-hour trek from Ohio. We spent quite a few summer vacations there since we had loved ones to visit, folks who showed me how significant chosen families can become. My mother’s lifelong best friend and her husband called the city home with their family, which meant it functioned as a home away from home for mine.

The love my aunt and uncle had for the region quickly cultivated my own. I was captivated not just by Charleston’s natural beauty — it has beaches that rival some of my favorites in Florida — but by its historical significance. It was clear to me that every street and every building had a tale to tell, something I always appreciated as a nerdy kid drawn to such stories.

Once I was older I learned how shameful some of them were. Charleston is intrinsically tied to U.S. slavery; 40% of all enslaved people entered our country through the city, and the Civil War began in Charleston Harbor in 1861.

It wasn’t until 2018 that Charleston formally recognized, denounced and apologized for its role in the slave trade. Local lawmakers simultaneously vowed to work with businesses and organizations to combat racism, and just last year the city’s International African American Museum opened after two decades of planning. It exists to challenge, inspire and move residents and visitors alike to action.

That kind of energy is what I loved about Charleston growing up, and why I was so excited to return there recently. Earlier this month, Watermark Publisher Rick Todd, Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Williams, Sales Director Danny Garcia and I all attended the annual AAN conference for two full days of journalism-focused programming:

AAN represents more than 100 North American news organizations like Watermark. We officially became a member during last year’s event in Dallas, which was also my first journalism convention.

“It was invigorating,” I wrote in my column afterwards. “The conference strengthened my resolve and reaffirmed what I’m always thankful for, that I get to play a part in showcasing our community through the craft I love.”

I’m happy to report that this year’s event did the same. I got to network with dedicated journalists and subject matter experts from around the country, which is a remarkable experience.

This year’s conference challenged the ways in which we’ll cover the 2024 election, provided insight into new fact-checking tools in a world of AI and much more. I made quite a few connections and have a number of ideas that I’m excited about.

As an added bonus, I also got to have a long overdue night with my family. We had a lovely dinner and drove around the city they taught me to love. It was a personal tour that I’ll never forget, one followed by another memorable night admiring Charleston with the Watermark staff.

Late one evening we decided to take a “Ghost and Graveyard Tour,” which promised “an exclusive and entertaining opportunity to walk inside the gates of one of Charleston’s oldest graveyards after dark.” It delivered on that front.

While I’m a skeptic at best when it comes to seeing spirits, I loved seeing the city from such a unique vantage point. It had everything I expected, from deteriorating graves to breathtaking buildings, but it’s what was unexpected that moved me the most.

High above the aging gravestones, I was delighted to find a massive and well-lit banner plastered across the columns of a church. It read “A JUST WORLD FOR ALL” and was printed on the colors of the trans flag for all of Charleston to see:

There was also an all-gender restroom beneath it, which featured a sign explicitly noting it could be used “by any person regardless of gender identity or expression.” It reminded me that change is possible, even in unexpected places. I’m so thankful to have experienced it.

That feeling is something I’m holding onto at home, where Gov. Ron DeSantis recently vetoed $32 million in critical funding for local arts organizations. In this issue — which features artwork from talented and local artist Chris Sellen on the cover — we speak to several of them about what it means and what comes next.

In news, LGBTQ+ activist Nathan Bruemmer announces he’s running for state House and Dunedin’s Cliché Restaurant closes its doors but vows to return. The City of Orlando also details its first meeting of the Pulse Memorial Advisory Committee.

Watermark is proud to be celebrating 30 years as your LGBTQ+ news source, so thanks for reading and supporting our advertisers. Please stay safe, stay informed and enjoy this latest issue.