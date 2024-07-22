Apparel brand Area Stars recognized for LGBTQ+ support, certified LGBTBE by national chamber

Scott Sussman (L) and AJ Majumdar, co-founders of Area Stars. (Photo provided by Area Stars)

The clothing brand, Area Stars has recently been recognized by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce as an LGBT Business Enterprise. Area Stars says it has always had a mission statement of inclusivity and diversity, even before it became “the right thing” to believe in.

“We are so pleased to welcome Area Stars to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work,” said National LGBT Chamber Of Commerce co-founder and president Justin Nelson and co-founder and CEO Chance Mitchell in a statement. “According to NGLCC’s groundbreaking America’s LGBT Economy report, America’s estimated 1.4 million LGBTQ business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count Area Stars among those who prove every day that LGBTQ businesses are the future of the American economy.”

Before being recognized by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Area Stars had given back to the community by donating to Housing Works, an organization whose main mission is to end the dual crisis of homelessness and HIV/AIDS.

Area Stars was founded as a sustainable brand to empower women of all backgrounds, styles and shapes and to feel like a STAR in their own AREA.

“The design team behind Area Stars takes its inspirations from travels around the globe and interprets modern and traditional elements into handmade ready to wear, jewelry, handbags, and accessory collections,” the company states on its website. “The brand works with the most sought-after artisans and factories to ensure that each piece embodies a sense of personal luxury.

“As a lifestyle brand, we have always had at our core, a belief in giving back to our community,” the company continues. “We have been able to promote the handmade designs of artisans from around the world, especially those who are female and brown. Here in the USA, we have made it a priority to donate unused samples and excess production of our designs to Housing Works, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those with AIDS/HIV.”

The brand is now launching a new era with Area Stars Shines, which is a permanent commitment to shining a light on Black and Brown businesses and entrepreneurs by levering its 25 years of fashion industry experience and expertise. The brand believes they can help build a more inclusive tomorrow.

Area Stars is associated with some of the most luxurious retailers including Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and Rent the Runway.

The NGLCC is the business voice of the LGBTQ+ community, and it is the only national advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities for the LGBTQ+ business community. The nonprofit organization is based in Washington, D.C.

“We are privileged as a sustainable, ethical and charitable brand to be recognized by the NGLCC. We are confident that this certification will empower us to further our goals of sharing our designs with national retail partners in the US and abroad,” said AJ Majumdar and Scott Sussman, Area Stars co-CEOs, in a statement.

“It is great to be recognized by the chamber, we had to go through a rigorous application process with our business and you know my business partner is also my husband and it was a very complicated process but we are very happy to be a part of the organization and we look forward to participating in things and looking forward to meeting new people and learning about new business opportunities,” said Sussman in an interview with Watermark.

You can learn more about the company at AREASTARS.com.