Brittney and Cherelle Griner celebrate birth of son

Brittney (L) and Cherelle Griner. (Photo via the Griners’ Instagram.)

It’s a boy for Brittney and Cherelle Griner. The Phoenix Mercury center revealed the news in interviews with CBS Sports and NBC News.

“Every minute I feel like he’s popping into my head, said Griner. “Literally everything revolves around him. And I love it.”

The couple officially welcomed the baby boy on July 8. He weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces.

“That’s my man. He is amazing,” Griner told CBS Sports. “They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That’s literally what happened.”

Griner, 33, corrected the CBS News correspondent who said, “You’re about to be a mom!” She told her Cherelle, 33, had already delivered the baby and that she preferred to be called “Pops.”

Griner told NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz they chose to name their newborn son, “Bash.”

TONIGHT: WNBA star Brittney Griner reveals to @LizKreutzNews her son Bash with wife Cherelle has arrived ahead of the Olympics. Much more of their interview coming up on NBC Nightly News pic.twitter.com/oLYNYC0d9z — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 19, 2024

The WNBA star said she is Bash’s biggest fan and is constantly taking photos of him. “My whole phone has turned into him now,” Griner told CBS Sports.

The baby comes as Griner gets set to play in Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game and then head to Paris with Team USA to compete for their 8th straight gold medal at the Summer Olympic Games.

“It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand,” said Griner.

Her time in Paris will mark the first time since the basketball star was released from a Russian gulag, where she was held on drug charges for nearly 10 months in 2022.

“BG is locked in and ready to go,” Griner told NBC News on Friday. “I’m happy, I’m in a great place. I’m representing my country, the country that fought for me to come back. I’m gonna represent it well.”

Griner also spoke with NBC News about her hopes the U.S. can win the freedom of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was sentenced to 16 years in a Russian maximum security prison on Friday.

“We have to get him back,” she said.

