Coalition to illuminate Sarasota bridge with Pride

SARASOTA | A coalition of local artists and organizations will illuminate the John Ringling Causeway Bridge with Pride this Sunday in protest of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Freedom Summer.”

Florida bridges were lit in red, white and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day this year as a part of the initiative, excluding them from being lit for Pride Month. The Sarasota event — originally scheduled for July 14 — will take place on July 28 at 8:30 p.m. at the John Ringling Causeway.

Attendees will meet on the Sarasota side of the causeway, specifically by the playground near the Hart’s Landing bait shop. The event will take place rain or shine.

The coalition hosting the event consists of the Fabulous Arts Foundation, which focuses on uplifting emerging LGBTQ+ artists and exploring ways to heal through the arts; Florida Transgender Alliance, an advocacy organization focused on Florida’s transgender community; SEE Alliance, a student-founded and led organization that encourages Floridians and the youth to vote; PSL Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay’s branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation and ANSWER Suncoast, the Suncoast chapter of the Act Now to Stop War and End Racism coalition.

Rounding out the coalition are Equality Florida, Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization; Orenda Health and Wellness which helps individuals facing HIV/AIDS among other health disparities; Stonewall Democratic Caucus of Sarasota, the Sarasota chapter of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus; Voices of Florida, a Black and Queer led 501(c)(3) focused on protecting human and reproductive rights and local artist, Michael Murphy, also known as Bichael Burphy.

The groups shared in a press release July 19 that “we are taking action to proclaim that Pride is resistance, Pride is survival, and we are here to stay. Florida cannot dim our shine! Pride is not just a celebration in June; Pride is 365!”

The event will feature a walk to the top of the bridge where light holders will help illuminate the bridge and surprises from local artists within the coalition. There will also be speakers and a vigil after the bridge is lit to “remind the community that our voices matter,” FabAF’s website notes.

“This event specifically is to create a beacon of hope in light of everything that’s going on,” FabAF Executive Director and Founder Shannon Fortner says. “I think it just shows that when we come together, we can offer hope and resiliency to a lot of the hectic world around us and offer a moment to step away from all those things and just come together as a community.”

The bridge lighting will take place on July 28 at 8:30 p.m. at the John Ringling Causeway in Sarasota. Attendees will meet beforehand at the playground near Hart’s Landing on the City of Sarasota side of the bridge. Visit FabAF’s website to learn more.