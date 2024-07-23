WATCH: Chappell Roan brings out Sasha Colby at concert

(Screenshot via Sasha Colby/Instagram)

LGBTQ+ pop sensation Chappell Roan brought “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Sasha Colby on stage during her performance at a festival July 19.

Roan was performing her hit song, “Hot To Go,” at the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle when Colby made her way to the stage. The duo performed song’s signature dance while Roan sang along — ending with Roan shouting into the mic as Colby flaunted on stage.

Watch:

Colby later posted photos on July 22 of her and Roan performing and meeting backstage:

Roan has become a viral sensation in recent months with her hit songs like “Good Luck, Babe,” “Femininomenon” and “Red Wine Supernova,” despite having released her debut EP in 2017. She is one of many openly LGBTQ+ pop stars currently on the charts and released her debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” in 2023. It skyrocketed Roan to instant stardom this year.

The duo’s meeting followed Roan’s public admiration of Colby and her work. One of Roan’s most iconic moments happened at Coachella in which she took Colby’s “I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen” slogan and reformatted it with “artist” instead.

Following this, shared her love for the queen via Instagram:

“My favorite drag queen is @sashacolby. She famously said, ‘I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen,’” Roan wrote in a story. “Me saying I’m your favorite artist’s favorite artist at Coachella was a nod to her, how much I admire her, and how much drag is intertwined with my project. She is everythinggg 2 me.”

View a screenshot below:

📷 Chappell Roan mentioning her fave drag queen Sasha Colby, and honoring the queens & the queer elders through intentional references in her fun pop camp artistry (via her latest IG stories) 💕 pic.twitter.com/spdNE6qgMT — Chappell Roan Philippines (@chappellroanPH) May 3, 2024

Roan continued her outpour of admiration for her fellow artist during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the “Tonight Show” June 20.

“It just hit me through the heart,” Roan said when asked about Colby’s phrase. “And so I was like, I hope Sasha Colby one day watches me, and that’s why I said it.”

You can watch the full interview here:

Colby also reflected on Roan’s admiration in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly.”

“It’s always been so lovely, because drag has always been a mirror of pop culture. Since ‘Drag Race,’ we are pop, the tastemakers, and pop girlies look to us for inspiration — much like Chappell Roan,” Colby shared. “All I can say is, goddess sees goddess, you know? Greatness sees greatness. Your favorite artist’s favorite artist, baby.”

